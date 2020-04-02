Goyo Benito, legend of Real Madrid, dies

The white club has announced the death of the former player through the following release:

Real Madrid C. F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Goyo Benito, one of the great legends of our club.

Real Madrid C. F. wants to express its condolences and its affection and affection to his wife, Paula, his children, Patricia and Rubén, and to all his relatives and loved ones, condolences that he extends to Madrid fans around the world.

Goyo Benito was always an example of the values ​​of our club. He wore the Real Madrid shirt for thirteen seasons. During all this time, since his formation in the Real Madrid quarry, he conquered 6 Leagues and 5 Cups of Spain. It belonged to the generation of footballers who took over from Real Madrid yeyé. He played 420 official matches with Real Madrid and went international with Spain 22 times.

Real Madrid has been at his side at all times in his fight against the disease he suffered from for more than a decade.

Today, Madrid is mourning in memory of one of the greatest defenses in our history.