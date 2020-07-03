Share it:

Giuseppe Giannini, idol of Rome, was the starter of that duel in Naples and was replaced by Roberto Biaggio. In an interview with Infobae, he details the psychological strategy used by Maradona and describes the tension experienced in the auctions from the 12 steps, in which Goycochea became a figure

Goycochea confidential, 30 years of being the hero of Argentina in the World Cup in Italy: the extravagant cabal on penalties and the height of harassment by fans was last modified: by

