         Goya 2020: Pedro Almodóvar is the best director for 'Dolor y Gloria'

January 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
Pedro Almodóvar is the best director of the Goya 2020 a night in which the great winner has been 'Pain and Glory'. He has gone to collect the prize without glasses, talking about his experience in the cinema and dedicating his best words to his actors and has asked for protectionism for Spanish cinema.

Beside Pedro Almodovar by 'Pain and glory'competed Aitor Arregui, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga for 'The Infinite Trench', Oliver Laxe for 'What burns' and Alejandro Amenábar for 'While the war lasts'. Was the sixth statue of the night for the director's autobiographical film that has also won the award for best film, completing the three most important applications, script, director and film.


'Pain and glory' Oscar nominee: Pedro Almodóvar can get the prize for Spain 15 years after 'Sea in'

The Manchego director had already received twice the best director award in Spain, one for 'Everything about my mother'(1999) and another by'return'(2006)

