         Goya 2020: Julieta Serrano is the best supporting actress for 'Dolor y Gloria'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Julieta Serrano has won the prize Goya for best supporting actress for his work on 'Pain and glory'. He had not worked with Almodóvar since 'Tie Me'. She is one of the most veteran "Almodóvar girls". Serrano thanked Pedro Almodovar for his character while he looks at her excitedly and is looked at by Penelope Cruz.

One of our most veteran actresses

The 86-year-old actress remembered her career and the reunion with Almodóvar and Antonio Banderas and he remembered the rest of the nominees, Mona Martínez for 'Goodbye', Natalia de Molina also for 'Goodbye', Y Nathalie Poza for his interpretation in 'While the war lasts'. The actress I had never won a Goya Y he does it at age 86.

Serrano was nominated two other times for Best Female Cast Performance for 'Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown' (1988) and for 'When you come back to my side' (1999). By 'Pain and glory'has won the fierce award for best supporting actress. His career goes back to the 50s having participated in More than 60 movies.

The Goya for serrano is the fourth for 'Pain and Glory'tonight, among them the best original script to Almodóvar. Since its premiere in Spanish cinemas last March, it has had better recognition and more unanimous in different European awards as a triumphant step by the Cannes festival, where he received excellent reviews and the award for Best Actor for Antonio Banderas, it was only the beginning that could end in two Oscar next February 9 in Los Angeles to best international movie Y best leading actor.