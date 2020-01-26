Entertainment

         Goya 2020: Enric Auquer is the best revelation actor for 'Who Kills Iron'

January 25, 2020
The Goya 2020 gala continues to advance and now it has been the turn of the prize to best revelation actor. Enric Auquer He has made good forecasts and has won the award for his work in 'Who Kills Iron'.

Auquer gets into the skin of Kike, one of the sons of a Galician drug lord who gets into a delicate situation that is increasingly undermining him. A great interpretation that confirms him as an actor to follow from now on.

2019 has been a great year for Auquer, as his participation in the first season of 'Perfect Life' was also applauded, where he gave life to Gari, a character radically opposed to the one he played in the directed film Paco Plaza.

The triumph of has caused them to sit in their seats Nacho Sánchez -'Seventeen'-, Vicente Vergara -'The infinite trench'- and Santi Prego -'While the war lasts'-.

