         Goya 2020: Eduard Fernández is the best supporting actor for 'While the war lasts'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Eduard Fernández is the winner of the prize to best revelation actor for his incarnation of Millán Astray in 'While the war lasts', but the actor has not appeared for the gala due to commitments, so the director has come to pick up the bust Alejandro Amenábar, who has read his note thanking the entire team and their teammates, but has omitted the words what the actor had written to the director.

He beat and convinced

Fernandez competed for him Goya for best supporting actor with Asier Etxeandia for 'pain and glory', Leonardo Sbaraglia also for his work in 'Pain and glory', Y Luis Callejo for 'Weathering'. It is the third statue of the night for the movie Alejandro Amenábar.

'While the war lasts'entered into competition of the Official Section of the San Sebastian Festival, and relive the framework of the Spanish civil war in Iberian cinema, this time to tell the process of redemption of Unamuno, posing a parallel with the polarized world in which we live. It is the twelfth nomination for the Goya awards de Fernández, who already had two awards, one per main actor in 'Faust 5.0'(2000) and another cast by'In the city'(2003)

On your paper, Eduard Fernández affirms in the interview granted to this media that I didn't know much about Astray before facing the character: