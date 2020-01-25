Entertainment

         Goya 2020: Eduard Fernández is the best supporting actor for 'While the war lasts'

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Eduard Fernández is the winner of the prize to best revelation actor for his incarnation of Millán Astray in 'While the war lasts', but the actor has not appeared for the gala due to commitments, so the director has come to pick up the bust Alejandro Amenábar, who has read his note thanking the entire team and their teammates, but has omitted the words what the actor had written to the director.

He beat and convinced

Millan

Fernandez competed for him Goya for best supporting actor with Asier Etxeandia for 'pain and glory', Leonardo Sbaraglia also for his work in 'Pain and glory', Y Luis Callejo for 'Weathering'. It is the third statue of the night for the movie Alejandro Amenábar.


'While the war lasts'entered into competition of the Official Section of the San Sebastian Festival, and relive the framework of the Spanish civil war in Iberian cinema, this time to tell the process of redemption of Unamuno, posing a parallel with the polarized world in which we live. It is the twelfth nomination for the Goya awards de Fernández, who already had two awards, one per main actor in 'Faust 5.0'(2000) and another cast by'In the city'(2003)

READ:  Let's take a look at Hentatsu the new anime of the director of Kemono Friends!

On your paper, Eduard Fernández affirms in the interview granted to this media that I didn't know much about Astray before facing the character:

"I knew that he was the creator of the legion, that he was missing an eye and an arm, that is where my information came. When they propose you such a character, the first thing is to put aside your ideology and your value judgments and investigate about it to give it humanity. I was wondering where the person, politics and ideology of each one is and that is a matter of personal experiences you mean by pure psychology. A personal fact can change your whole way of thinking and that is the idea of ​​Alejandro's film " .

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.