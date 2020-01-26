Entertainment

         Goya 2020: 'Dolor y gloria' is the best Spanish film of the year

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

And so we come to the end of the Spanish cinema gala. 'Pain and glory' has risen as the great winner of the 34th edition of the Goya Awards by winning the most precious award: that of best spanish movie of the year. The last and most personal work of Pedro Almodovar he has taken a total of seven statuettes, becoming the tape most awarded of the night.

The great night of Almodóvar and Banderas

'Pain and glory' came to the ceremony with 16 nominations and has been imposed in the categories of best film, best direction (Almodóvar), best original script (Almodóvar), best leading actor (Antonio Banderas), best supporting actress (Julieta Serrano), best editing (Teresa Font) and best music (Alberto Iglesias).


Pedro Almodóvar in front of the mirror: all the references in 'Pain and glory' to the life and films of the director

A happy ending to the film's successful story, although the last big date of the awards season is still there, the 2020 Oscars. 'Pain and glory' has two nominations for the awards given by the Hollywood industry: best international film, on behalf of Spain, and best leading actor. Do not start as a favorite in either of the two sections, however, the team of 'Pain and glory' will be in the ceremony and live that beautiful epilogue, whatever happens.

READ:  Disney Pay Tribute to his Star Cameron Boyce While 'Descendants 3' Premier

Recall that the film premiered on March 22, 2019, and did so with double triumph, conquering critics and the public, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of Spanish cinema during the past year. In May, the second great moment in the life of 'Pain and Glory' arrived: he competed in the official section of the Cannes Film Festival, where Antonio Banderas won the award for best male performance.

In the most prestigious event in the world it was confirmed that 'Pain and glory' was one of the great films of the year. This resounding victory in the awards of the Spanish industry, after the joy of the double candidacy in the Oscars, is as predictable as it deserves.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.