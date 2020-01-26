         Goya 2020: 'Dolor y gloria' is the best Spanish film of the year

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

And so we come to the end of the Spanish cinema gala. 'Pain and glory' has risen as the great winner of the 34th edition of the Goya Awards by winning the most precious award: that of best spanish movie of the year. The last and most personal work of Pedro Almodovar he has taken a total of seven statuettes, becoming the tape most awarded of the night.

The great night of Almodóvar and Banderas

'Pain and glory' came to the ceremony with 16 nominations and has been imposed in the categories of best film, best direction (Almodóvar), best original script (Almodóvar), best leading actor (Antonio Banderas), best supporting actress (Julieta Serrano), best editing (Teresa Font) and best music (Alberto Iglesias).

A happy ending to the film's successful story, although the last big date of the awards season is still there, the 2020 Oscars. 'Pain and glory' has two nominations for the awards given by the Hollywood industry: best international film, on behalf of Spain, and best leading actor. Do not start as a favorite in either of the two sections, however, the team of 'Pain and glory' will be in the ceremony and live that beautiful epilogue, whatever happens.

Recall that the film premiered on March 22, 2019, and did so with double triumph, conquering critics and the public, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of Spanish cinema during the past year. In May, the second great moment in the life of 'Pain and Glory' arrived: he competed in the official section of the Cannes Film Festival, where Antonio Banderas won the award for best male performance.

In the most prestigious event in the world it was confirmed that 'Pain and glory' was one of the great films of the year. This resounding victory in the awards of the Spanish industry, after the joy of the double candidacy in the Oscars, is as predictable as it deserves.