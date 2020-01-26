Entertainment

         Goya 2020: 'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles' is the best animated film

January 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
The turn of the best animated movie in the Goya 2020, a category in which there were certain doubts about the winner for the presence between the candidates of 'Klaus' and 'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles'. Finally it was the latter who took the cat to the water,

Comic book adaptation of Fermin Solis, 'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles' reconstructs the creation and filming of 'Las Hurdes (Earth in pan)', a documentary directed in 1932 by Luis Buñuel in one of the poorest regions of Spain at the time.

The film directed by Salvador Simó He had already been recognized with the prize for the best European animated film, but at the Oscar Awards he was finally left out. There he managed to sneak 'Klaus' and that's why his victory did not seem so clear despite having a greater number of nominations.

The third in discord that has also run out of prize was 'Elcano and Magellan: the first round the world'. Personally, I would have given it to 'Klaus'.

