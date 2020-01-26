Entertainment

         Goya 2020: Belén Cuesta is the best actress for 'The Infinite Trench'

January 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
The time has come for the most important awards at the gala 2020 Goya and now it has been the turn of the prize to the best actress, which has gone to the hands of Bethlehem Cuesta for his extraordinary interpretation in 'The infinite trench'.

It costs life in 'The Infinite Trench' to Rosa, a woman whose life changes forever when the Civil war. Her husband's life is in constant danger, even when the war is over, and she is the one who has to move her family forward against all odds.

The actress had already been nominated for the Goya as best actress revelation for 'Kiki, love is made' and as best supporting actress for 'The call', but today was his first victory.

They have gone empty today Penelope Cruz -'Pain and glory'-, Greta Fernandez -'The daughter of a thief'- and Marta Nieto -'Mother'-

