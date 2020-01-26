Entertainment

         Goya 2020: Antonio Banderas ('Dolor y Gloria') wins the award for best actor in his native Malaga

January 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
Antonio Banderas He has won the award for best lead actor for his work on 'Dolor y Gloria' went up to pick up his Goya. The film had possibilities after having swept the Feroz awards. In his speech the Malagueño forgets his "improbable" speech and creates an intimate atmosphere at night that seemed to have been written for him. He dedicated words of love to Almodóvar while the director looked at him excitedly and talked about his three times mother in the cinema, Julieta Serrano.

Second bust for Malaga, the first for his work in a movie

Thanks to 'Pain and glory' Antonio Banderas He has imposed himself on the other three Goya candidates for the best leading actor, the most difficult to beat, Antonio de la Torre for 'The infinite trench', the sober Unamuno of Karra Elejalde for 'While the war lasts' and the tremendous Luis Tosar for his avenging nurse in the excellent thriller 'Who a Iron Kills'


'Dolor y Gloria': the scene for which Antonio Banderas deserves the Oscar for best actor

The actor, recipient of the 2015 honor award, had never won for a specific job and faced his fifth nomination in the Goya, the fourth for a movie with Almodóvar. He was a candidate in 1986 for 'Bullfighter', in 1990 by'Tie me up!', in 1996 by'Two much'and in 2011 by'The Skin I Live In'. The Goya is one more step towards his career for the Oscar, which is drawn complicated by the prize race he is collecting Joaquin Phoenix for his role as 'Joker' (2019).

Antonio Banderas is owned by the director in a kind of autobiography that tells the story of Salvador Mallo, a filmmaker in low hours that will be seen again in everyone's mouth thanks to the new cinephile generations. It's the fifth Goya for 'Pain and glory'Tonight, and he will try to succeed in the Oscars but he won't have it easy, since'Parasites'also qualify for the foreign film award. Almodóvar triumphed at the 1999 Oscars with 'Everything about my mother'as best foreign film and in 2002 with the script of'Talk to her'.

