Gou Tanabe announces the manga adaptation of Innsmouth's Mask

Today in the magazine, dedicated purely to seinen titles, Monthly Comic Beam, a new manga series was announced dedicated to one of the most appreciated works of the master of cosmic horror, Howard Phillips Lovecraft, or The Innsmouth Mask, and the mangaka Gou Tanabe will take care of it.

The story, originally titled The Shadow Over Innsmouth, will debut in the next issue of Monthly Comic Beam, on the day of May 12th. The story focuses on the grim adventures of a student who arrives in New England on a trip to New England coastal village of Innsmouth, where he interacts with somewhat bizarre people, also attending particularly disturbing events.

Gou Tanabe he has shown himself to be incredibly capable of reconstructing the dark atmospheres that distinguish Lovecraft's style and surround most of his narrative universe. With the paper transpositions of important works such as The Call of Cthulhu, To the Mountains of Madness, The Color from Space, the incredible talent and loyalty that the mangaka wanted to maintain towards the works of the Providence solitaire emerges.

In addition, the series of Alle Montagne della Follia was among the candidates for best comic in the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival, second in importance in Europe, after our Lucca Comics & Games. For those wishing to deepen the influences of Lovecraft in other areas, such as that of video games, we leave you to our special dedicated to Call of Cthulhu.