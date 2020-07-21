Gothic Remake will be different from tech demo and more like the original RPG

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After holding a podcast on the development of Gothic Remake, THQ Nordic Barcelona's Reinhard Pollice offers important updates on his ambitious role-playing action that will land on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X in an unspecified period.

In summarizing the information shared during the podcast organized by the GameStar.de editorial team, the representative of the internal development team at THQ Nordic explains that the project is taking shape but it will change a lot compared to the Gothic Remake Playable Teaser which was released in late 2019 for to probe the interest of the fans.

Still on the comparison with the tech demo, Pollice reports that the final version of the Gothic remake "will approach the original". Currently the team matters 25 people and is concentrating on all the elements that will make up the main game mechanics, all with a view to "approaching" the playful, artistic and narrative experience of the primordial RPG blockbuster. On the occasion of the podcast we entered specifically the changes that we will see with respect to the Playable Teaser and the developer of THQ specified that "we are making some prototypes on the combat system".

The challenge facing Reinhard Pollice and his development team, however, is not the simplest and, in any case, it will take a long time to complete. While waiting to receive further clarifications on the project from its authors, we refer you to read our in-depth analysis with the considerations of Daniele D'Orefice on the test of the Playable Teaser of Gothic Remake.