Gothic Remake and Assassin's Creed Black Flag in 4K and Ray Tracing: a taste of next-gen

Over the past few months, a mod developed by Pascal "Marty McFly" Gilcher, able to reproduce the possible effects of an intriguing technology.

Taking advantage of the tools Reshadein fact, the latter offers an interesting taste of the dynamic lighting effects characteristic of the Ray Tracing. The potential of the tool, after being used for example to generate a next-gen version of Batman Arkham Asylum, now finds application in two further video game productions.

The first of these is the Gothic Remake Playable Teaser, recently made available by THQ Nordic for the PC user of Steam. The YouTube channel Digital Dreams has indeed applied the mod ReShade to this interesting experiment linked to the historical IP note of the GDR action genre. Between 4K resolution and simulation of the effects of Ray Tracing, you can view the result thanks to the video that you find available directly at the beginning of this news: what do you think?

Don't pay, the same authors have also applied the tool designed by Pascal Gilcher to a second video game production. We are talking about Assassin's Creed Black Flag, fourth chapter of the Ubisoft series. Once again, a video shows us the potential connected to 4K and Ray Tracing: the result can be seen at the bottom of this news.