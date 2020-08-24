Gotham, which character you are based on your zodiac sign

Share it:

In cinema we have already matched the zodiac signs with the characters of Keanu Reeves, with the Patronus of Harry Potter, the many parts of Nicholas Cage and the gigantic parterre of villain Marvel Studios, and now the time has come to make the same game with a television product, to be precise with the now concluded Gotham of FOX.

It always works the same way: for each of the 12 zodiac signs, we will approach a character from the series conceived by Bruno Heller and ended last year with the fifth season. You will be Bruce Wayne or the Joker? Your sign will more reflect the personality of theRiddler o di Penguin? What if you were Poison Ivy or Alfred? Find out a little further down.

Here they are:

ARIETE – BRUCE WAYNE

TORO – ALFRED PENNYWORTH

GEMINI – JOKER

CANCRO – JIM GORDON

LEONE – TABITHA GALAVAN

VIRGIN – LUCIUS FOX

BILANCIA – HARVEY BULLOCK

SCORPIO – SELINA KYLE

SAGITTARIUS – ED NYGMA

CAPRICORNO – OSWALD COBBLEPOT

AQUARIUS – LESLIE THOMPKINS

FISH – IVY PEPPER

What do you think? Do you find any traits of your zodiac personality within these characters? Let us know yours in the comments. The match is specific for the character treatment that the series has made of the various protagonists, without referring to comics or other productions.

