Gotham Knights will not be game-as-a-service and can be played offline

The boys of Warner Bros. Montreal have made the difficult decision to “kill” Batman and entrust four of his pupils – Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood – with the task of defending the city in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is an action RPG set to see the light in 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. In the new work of the Canadian studio, players will be able to choose to impersonate any of the four vigilantes above, increasing their skills and equipping them with increasingly efficient tools, and if they want they can also team up with a friend thanks to the cooperative for two players. Although it has all its connotations, Gotham Knights will not be game-as-a-service. To clarify this was the producer Fleur Marty in a recent interview granted to IGN USA: “It’s not designed as a game-as-a-service. There’s a skill tree, there are gear to create, and choices you can make, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be game-as-a-service.”.

It was made clear early on that Gotham Knights could be also dealt with solo, and thanks to the interview we also discovered that it will not be mandatory to be connected to the network. There are many games that, while allowing users to play alone, require a mandatory online connection, but Gotham Knights will not be one of them: “If you want, you can go through the whole experience on your own, you won’t miss anything. If you play single player you can also be offline. We believe that teaming up and playing the game as a dynamic duo is a great experience, but we don’t want to force players “.

