Gotham Knights will be cross-gen! Playable in both single player and co-op

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As promised, Warner Bros Montreal presented the new game set in the Batman universe at the DC FanDome, releasing the first trailer for Gotham Knights.

But not only that, the team surprised the audience by also showing several minutes of Gotham Knights gameplay and thus revealing more details on the nature of the production. The proposed movie shows Bat-Girl in action during a mission alongside Robin, during which the duo will have to face Mister Freeze, a familiar face to players who are familiar with the DC universe, both comic and videogame.

As the heroine walks the streets of Gotham, the Creative Director of the title has confirmed that players will be able to choose how to approach the game. Gotham Knights can be played entirely in single-player or in 2-player cooperative mode. No restrictions, therefore, in relation to how to face the new adventure in Gotham City. What do you think of the new adventure set in the universe of the Dark Knight?

At the moment there is no indication on the release date, but Gotham Knights remains expected for 2021. The publication, however, will be of type cross-gen: Warner Bros Montreal title will reach gamers eager to venture into the dark DC metropolis on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC.