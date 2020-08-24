Gotham Knights: why did WB Montreal kill Batman? Here is the explanation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday, after years of rumors and indiscretions, Warner Bros. Montreal has finally decided to present its new project, namely Gotham Knights, an open world action RPG set in the Batman universe that starting in 2021 will be able to be played both alone and in cooperative mode for two players.

Gotham Knights’ announcement trailer immediately made clear a disconcerting truth: Batman died in an explosion after 15 years of service. The disappearance of the Dark Knight has left a void in Gotham City, which threatens to plunge into utter chaos. In this context the four players controllable by the players come into play, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing e Red Hood, who take the place of their mentor in the defense of their city. On the occasion of the announcement, Warner Bros. Montreal has also clarified that, although there are clear signs of continuity in the narrative, Gotham Knights is not a direct sequel to Batman Arkham Knight, thus configuring itself as a work in its own right.

What prompted them to make such a drastic decision, killing Batman? The explained Creative Director Patrick Redding during the Legacy of the Bat panel at DC Fandome: “We wanted to eradicate any certainty, any sense of security. So we took a Gotham City that Bruce Wayne has operated in for something like 15 years – with all of its history, its network of allies – and put it out of business. It forces players to ask themselves: ‘How can I step forward, how can I protect Gotham City?’ This lack of certainty could predispose the game to kill other main characters during its development “.

The intention of the developers is therefore to eliminate any sense of security in the players, making them come to fear for the fate of the other main characters. Before saying goodbye, let’s remember that Gotham Knights will be cross-gen, and will launch in 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC. While you’re at it, check out our Gotham Knights preview.