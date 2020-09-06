Gotham Knights: WB Montreal promises a unique experience for each hero

Share it:

In the same insight into the living ecosystem of the Gotham Knights open world shared by the editors of the PS Blog, the guys from WB Montreal reflect on the unique gaming experience that will be offered by each single hero of their new blockbuster action adventure.

Each member of the Gotham Knights Bat-Family, orphaned of their guide after Batman’s death, will boast a own fighting style it’s a separate progression system from that of the other characters.

While sharing the weight of the mission entrusted to him by dark Knight, each hero of Gotham Knights will protect the city “in their own way”, with all the consequences in terms of replayability that we can easily imagine.

As specified by the Creative Director Patrick Redding, the heirs of Bruce Wayne will contribute to build the playful scaffolding of the title by adopting a different approach from that of the other characters, this is why the story of Gotham Knights “It won’t take place overnight, so we needed to provide a system that reflected the medium to long-term growth of each hero. The game offers fans an enormous amount of objectives and systems to advance their experience in an open dimension. world that they will have to protect at all costs, and to which they will have to return several times “.

Also according to Redding, in parallel to the Gotham Knights skill enhancement system we will see the evolution of the customization process of the appearance of Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl e Robin: “For us it is very important to provide in-game information. Some of these customizations, for example, will tell you what kind of damage you have equipped with your weapons. It is a way to provide players with essential information about the type of protection adopted. on their abilities and how they will use their powers against their enemies, both in terms of ranged and melee attacks “.