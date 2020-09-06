Gotham Knights: the open world will be ‘a living ecosystem’, promises WB Montreal

Share it:

From the columns of the PlayStation Blog, the authors of WB Montreal return to offer updates on the Gotham Knights project, discussing the actions taken to shape the settings of their next cross-gen action adventure and give shape to its open world “from the living ecosystem. “.

As rightly pointed out by Gillen McAllister of SIE in the last article of the PS Blog dedicated to the next blockbuster of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, one of the main characters of the Batman universe is the same Gotham City. Also in the new title by WB Montreal, of course, the metropolis that was the backdrop to the adventures of the Dark Knight will continue to be the undisputed protagonist of the playful, narrative and content experience of the work, and this despite the death of Batman in Gotham Knights .

According to the Canadian developers, fans of the series will be able to discover many secrets progressing through history or freely exploring every single neighborhood that makes up Gotham City. In this regard, the guys from the WBIE subsidiary specify that the level of the enemies, both of the major villains and their minions, it will rise together with that of the characters to allow users to approach every battle with the knowledge that they can be killed at any time.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to launch in 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X. In case you missed it, we offer you our in-depth analysis on the heroes of Gotham Knights and the legacy of Batman.