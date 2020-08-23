Gotham Knights: the Bat-Family is presented in the video in Italian!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As announced by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment during these weeks, during the DC FanDome the authors of WB Montreal officially presented Gotham Knights, an ambitious action adventure coming to PC and consoles in 2021.

After watching the announcement video during the DC-themed digital event, we ideally return to the dimension of the latest project WB Games with the Italian version del reveal trailer di Gotham Knights.

The title, accompanied by many leaks and, more recently, by the advances of the developers themselves, will see us interpret the most representative members of the Bat-Family after Batman’s death. The quartet of heroes that we will be able to impersonate will be represented by Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood e Robin.

Each member of the Bat-Family will boast different special skills and a unique combat system, thus giving fans a way to experience always fresh gameplay even through the appearance customization of your favorite alter ego. The entire playful and content offer of the title can be enjoyed in single or in online cooperative in the company of a friend.

Over the next few days we will receive more information on the narrative setting, villains, modes and characters of Gotham Knights, which is expected to arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021. Before we leave you at reveal trailer in Italian, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you can also admire the first gameplay video of Gotham Knights.