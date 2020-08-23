Gotham Knights, original story for the title: no connection with the Arkham series

Share it:

The reveal of the new game set in the DC universe has aroused some perplexity in part of the public, uncertain about how to place it with respect to the saga of Batman: Arkham.

Well, to dissolve any reservations on the matter and to clarify the correlation between Gotham Knights and the previous videogame adventures of the Dark Knight has intervened Warner Bros Montreal. Asked about it by the editors of ComicBook, the software house has actually made it known that there is no kind of connection between the cross-gen title and the Arkham saga. In a note shared by the team, we can indeed read: “Gotham Knights è an original story set in the DC universe of Batman and not related to the Arkham series“.

Although the premises of the title seem to refer to the final events of Batman: Arkham Knight, Gotham Knights it is therefore completely disconnected from it. The game it has no sequel character and is not in continuity with the works of the franchise. The expression “original story“, which would seem to suggest a distancing also from the Batman comic universe. Despite the presence of the Court of Owls in the Gotham Knights trailer, it seems reasonable to assume a narrative ready to take a lot of liberties with respect to the creation of Snyder e Cocoon.

