Gotham Knights, new details: open world, combat system, levels and much more

Following the presentation of all the first information on Gotham Knights, there are still many doubts and curiosities surrounding the production set in the Batman universe.

To deepen some of them, the editorial staff of IGN.com got to chat with Patrick Redding e Fleur Marty, respectively Creative Director and Senior Producer of Warner Bros Montréal title. Several information emerged, of which we offer a brief summary:

The structure of the combat system , it is reported, will be familiar to those who are familiar with the genre of “brawler in stile action-adventure in terza persona “, with the ability to link ranged and melee attacks, with different options in terms of attack and defense;

, it is reported, will be familiar to those who are familiar with the genre of “brawler in stile action-adventure in terza persona “, with the ability to link ranged and melee attacks, with different options in terms of attack and defense; It will be possible to unlock skill special through a tree of skills, the use of some of these will be linked to a sort of stamina bar;

special through a tree of skills, the use of some of these will be linked to a sort of stamina bar; Gotham Knights’ Gotham City is confirmed to be in the form of a full open world from the start;

The level system it will not involve grinding: the player will encounter opponents of a slightly lower or higher level in the game. The difference is aimed at pushing us to reflect on which approach to adopt, with references to the need, for example, to change equipment or choose to proceed in a stealth manner;

it will not involve grinding: the player will encounter opponents of a slightly lower or higher level in the game. The difference is aimed at pushing us to reflect on which approach to adopt, with references to the need, for example, to change equipment or choose to proceed in a stealth manner; The characters will have complementary characteristics and the co-op it will allow to exploit synergies, but it will be possible, for example, to see two Batgirls collaborating, by virtue of the fact that the Knights can be developed in a personal way;

it will allow to exploit synergies, but it will be possible, for example, to see two Batgirls collaborating, by virtue of the fact that the Knights can be developed in a personal way; Gotham Knights it is not a GAAS ;

; There will be a day / night cycle, in which the daytime phases will take place at the Bell Tower, the headquarters of the new Knights of Gotham;

What do you think of this new additional information? Gotham Knights, we remember, will be released in 2021 as crossgen title.