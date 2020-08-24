Gotham Knights is an Action RPG: details on the new entry in the Batman universe on video!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The DC FanDome was a very rich event, during which the history of the US publishing house was able to present to the world all the news related to films, TV series and video games related to its characters.

Obviously, the awaited production signed by Warner Bros Montreal. After having kept the secret about the project for a long time, the software house has officially presented Gotham Knights, new Action GDR set in the Batman universe. The premise from which the story begins is somewhat gloomy: the Dark Knight is dead and the same fate befell Commissioner Gordon. Never so dark, the DC metropolis is looking for new heroes to protect its inhabitants.

The weight of Batman’s legacy will therefore fall on the Bat-Family, which has long been established in comics. The stories and characteristics of Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood and Batgirl will therefore offer the basis for the development of the adventure narrated in Gotham Knights. Between single player and cooperative mode, hints at Court of Owls and the publication of a rich gameplay video, the considerations to be made on the title are many: the editorial staff of Everyeye has therefore packaged a rich video preview dedicata a Gotham Knights!

As usual, you can find the video directly at the opening of this news and on the Everyeye YouTube Channel: we wish you a good view!