Gotham Knights, details on the new Knights: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood

Following the reveal of the game, it is now official: Batman is dead in Gotham Knights and the task of defending the dark metropolis has fallen on the people most dear to him.

We are obviously talking about the Bat-Family, well known to fans of the DC comic universe, where each of its members has long played an important role. In the title, players will be able to wear the costume of four heroes, ready to take up Bruce Wayne’s legacy and become a new Dark Knight. Below, some details on the protagonists of Gotham Knights:

Red Hood : Jason Todd was the second Robin to join Batman. Fallen victim to Joker in the iconic story arc of A death in the family, the young man will be brought back to life by Ra’s al Ghul. Resurrected, however, Jason is no longer the same as before: from a confrontation with the Dark Knight, the figure of the Red Hood will finally emerge, an independent vigilante who does not hesitate to resort to a more brutal approach than Batman to fight crime. In the Gotham Knights universe, Jason Todd has embraced Bruce Wayne’s non-lethal fighting methods and is capable of mastering both conventional and technological weapons;

Robin : Tim Drake is the youngest of Gotham Knights protagonists, a skilled detective and master of the art of deduction and reflection. He has always considered Bruce Wayne as his mentor, with whom he shares vision and mission. Skilled in stealth, he also masters the art of combat, his favorite weapon is the stick;

Nightwing : Raised in a circus, Dick Grayson was the first Batman heir to become an independent hero. A natural charismatic leader, the young man is an accomplished fighter, able to make the most of his skills as an acrobat;

Batgirl: Barbara Gordon, daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon, is an incredibly determined young woman. In Gotham Knights, her father gave his life to protect the metropolis and Batgirl is now determined to make sure it wasn't in vain. The disappearance of Jim Gordon was the driving force that pushed her to devote herself to an intense rehabilitation process that allowed her to recover the use of her legs, lost following a violent attack by the Joker. Having abandoned the role of Oracle, she is therefore now ready to tread the rooftops of Gotham again as Batgirl. Master kickboxing, capoeira e jiu-jitsu, but he also has great skills as a hacker;

For all the first details on the features of the Warner Bros game, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a preview of Gotham Knights.