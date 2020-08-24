Gotham Knights and Gotham City to be ‘the most dynamic and interactive ever’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Following the reveal of Gotham Knights, a new Action RPG set in the Dark Knight universe, the development team has offered more details on what we can expect from the production.

In particular, from the pages of the game’s official website we learn that the new heroes of Gotham -Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin – they will have to lead protect the metropolis, “bringing hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals“. To do this, the players will have to”to solve the mysteries that connect the darkest chapters of the history of the city“and defeat”notorious villains in epic confrontations“. There are not many details on the latter yet, but the Gotham Knights trailer and gameplay offered some first clues, showing the Court of Owls e Mister Freeze.

In discussing Gotham City in more detail, Waner Bros Montréal promised that players will be confronted with his version. “more dynamic and interactive than ever“. The Action RPG will have an open-world structure, which will allow you to explore the gloomy metropolis DC. The latter, it is confirmed, will be divided into five distinct neighborhoods. While waiting to be able to patrol the streets in single player or cooperative mode, on the pages of Everyeye you can find all the details on the Action RPG, thanks to a rich video preview of Gotham Knights: enjoy!