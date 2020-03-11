Gotham has a new anti-hero: here is Clowhunter, Batman's brutal "ally"

Share it:

A new hero will soon start patrolling the streets of Gotham City, but don't expect Batman's empathy or morals. Clownhunter, this is the name of the brutal enemy of Joker, will make his first appearance in Batman # 96, just four numbers after the debut of the new Punchline villa.

James Tynion IV presented the character on his website, but released very few details: "Jorge and I created this new one antihero, Clownhunter. The first appearance will take place in Batman number 96, more precisely in the second part of the narrative arc Joker War. I am very, very excited. It will make things quite interesting, and will throw that touch of brutality that is missing in the mix. Soon I will show you the character design!".

Tynion hasn't held back so far. In a few months, the replacement for Tom King presented three new characters: The Designer, Punchline or now Clowhunter. So things will not improve for Batman, who in addition to two new and dangerous criminals will be forced to keep under control even a potentially dangerous "ally".

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in this new antihero? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our in-depth analysis on the new Batman villain.