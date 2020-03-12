Gossip Girl Reboot Premiere Cast Trailer Images

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Without wanting to, we ended up falling in love with the four of us snobs who starred in the mythical series set in the Upper East Side New Yorker 'Gossip Girl', leaving us a tender emptiness when they said goodbye in 2013 after six years on the air. But this 2019 the Queen Cotilla has made an appearance again, confirming that the mythical series will return in the form of reboot. Will we see the characters we know or will we have new faces? What will be the plot? And when the hell will it be released? We compiled everything we know, so far, from the return of 'Gossip Girl'. XOXO.

Will it be a continuation or a restart?

It has been confirmed that what we will have will be a modern 'Gossip Girl', that is, that it will continue the same scenario but in an updated moment. As the executive producer advanced Josh Schwartz this new story was something that had been weaving for a long time. "We have been talking about this for the past two years," he explained. The and Stephanie Savage They repeat as producers of the series and their idea is to make an extension of the dramas of a group of posh students from the Big Apple, but with new faces, who will be exposed to Queen Cotilla again 12 years later.

The CW

Therefore, what we will have will be a real-time reboot to the Constance Billard Institute today. "We felt that a version that was simply the same cast a few years later made no sense, because it would not fit for some adults to be controlled by a gossip queen, but yes We found the idea of ​​a 'Gossip Girl' interesting today, with the state of social networks and how it has evolved and how everything has been transformed in recent years, "explained the producer, referring to a new generation of upper class that would show new conflicts more in keeping with today.

When and where will it be released?

The story is in charge of the new platform HBO Max, from WarnerMedia, who have not yet provided a definitive release date. What we do know is that HBO Max platform to open in spring 2020. Could this be one of your great assets to attract the public to your catalog? Hopefully this reboot is already included in the launch catalog, the wait would be less harsh.

And although we do not know the release date, it has already been confirmed that this reboot will consist of a total of 10 episodes.

Return of the original cast?

Regrettably Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick or Chace Crawford are no longer on the high school stage. But calm down, because the door is still open for them, even if it's for a cameo. "We have contacted all of them to let them know that this project is going ahead, and that we would love for them to be involved in it if they feel like it," said Schwartz. "But the truth is that we did not want this series to depend on their participation, because they already played those characters for six years, and, if they felt that they had already closed that chapter of their career, we wanted to respect it," he continued, hoping to that they can appear even with a surprise cameo.

Production company WBITV

New characters

What he has certainly made clear is that there will be no one usurping the original roles of the protagonists. Come on, there won't be a new Serena van der Woodsen or a new Dan Humphrey, but we will meet new characters with whom to live again everything that made 'Gossip Girl' great.

What's more, several names have already been confirmed among the new cast. Emily Alyn Lind will be the new protagonist of this reboot. Will be Audrey, a young woman who has been in a relationship for a long time, a fact that will lead her to wonder what else could be out there. They will also accompany you (in unconfirmed papers):

– Tavi Gevinson, fashion influencer and actress whom we have already seen in the series 'Scream Queens' and in 'Parenthood'

– Thomas Doherty ('The descendants 2')

– Zión Moreno, who has starred in several music videos of singer Melanie Martinez and who debuts on television with this new version of 'Gossip Girl

– Whitney Peak

– Eli Brown

– Jason Gotay

– Johnathan Fernandez.

A more inclusive cast

According to the producer of the old and new 'Gossip Girl', Joshua Safran, his idea to modernize the series set at the Constance Billard (12 years have passed) is to add more classes of races, sexual identities and genders, in order to adjust as much as possible to reality.

"There was not much representation in the first 'show'. He was the only gay writer who was there. (…) This time the protagonists will not be white. Also, there will be a lot of 'queer' content. The idea is that the "Reboot" fits much more with the world as it is seen now, where the wealth and privileges come from and how to manage it. There will be a turn in history and this will be the basis of the plot. "