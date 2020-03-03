'Gossip Girl' completes the cast of his remake

Share it:

Last year we saw her in 'Doctor Dream', and she has yet to release the sequel to 'The Babysitter' and the series '(Future) Cult Classic', but it seems that Emily Alyn Lind moves to the Upper East Side temporarily, because the actress has just been chosen as the protagonist of the reboot from 'Gossip Girl' prepared by HBO Max.

Deadline reports that the actress will give life to Audrey, a young woman who has been immersed in a relationship for a long time, a fact that will lead her to wonder what else could be there. Like the original series, the new version of 'Gossip Girl', written by Joshua Safran, is based on the book of Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight years after the closure of the original website, a new generation of teenagers from private schools in New York are once again victims of Gossip Girl's social surveillance. This new series will address how much social networks have changed, and New York itself, in recent years.

Together with Lind, they complete the cast Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jason Gotay and Johnathan Fernandez. In addition, the narrator of the original series, Kristen Bell, returns as the voice of this Queen Cotilla in this reinvention of the phenomenon of pop culture that made actors and actresses famous as Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick. This new 'Gossip Girl' will consist of 10 episodes and has been created by Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. TV and CBS Television Studios.