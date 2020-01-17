Gore and news in the new images of Half-Life: Alyx

Share it:

The list with the most anticipated games of 2020 has reserved a very special place for Half-Life: Alyx. After all, we don't see every day Valve as a developer (her latest work is DOTA 2, from 2013) and even weirder is to see her focused on the saga that will reinvent the genre of the first person shooter (more than twelve years since Half-Life 2: Episode 2). But this place is also justified by the hype that awakens each new image of the game, which in recent hours has given us several captures, some of them not suitable for sensitive stomachs.

The Valve News Network portal has echoed new images of Half-Life: Alyx which, as they explain, “are not promotional images edited by Valve to sell the game as best as possible, but screenshots of a user that has had access to the title. ” In them we can see how the new graphic engine of the company, Source 2 (of 2015) looks, the terrible result of dying at the hands of a headcrab and some extra details of a renovated City 17, such as the new costumes that the Alliance will wear, the race of alien fascists which we will have to face again. You can see them all in the following gallery:

Available in March for Valve Index

The game, which it will only be compatible with virtual reality, will come as a gift for all buyers of the official glasses of the developer, the Valve Index, with an approximate price of 1,079 euros (with those that include the viewfinder, controls and two base stations). Such an investment is justified with the desire to reinvent the genre that the company has, who this time proposes us a story between the events of the first and second part. In this we will be for the first time in the shoes of Alyx Vance, who must follow in the footsteps of Gordon and try to rescue the world from the grip of the Alliance. Of course, always under the watchful eye of G-Man.

