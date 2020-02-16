Gordon jumps over Tacko Fall and loses the math contest by one point

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. beat the Orlando Magic center forward Aaron Gordon on Saturday and became in the new champion of the Mates Contest of the 69th edition of the Weekend of the Stars, held at the United Center in Chicago.

The title was not defined until after making two more attempts in the final after having been tied in perfect scores of 50 given by the five judges who worked in the contest, the last of the second day of the Stars Weekend.

Jones Jr. completed a special day in his professional career by celebrating his 23rd birthday with the gift of the title of champion. Jones Jr. and Gordon got a 50 perfect in his two mates in the final. Then they got two more perfect scores on their first tiebreaker.

The Heat player completed his third mate with a movement within the personnel line and rose decisively to a windmill action and with the left hand place the ball inside the basket, a matte that the five judges They scored with 48 points.

After a brief discussion with Hall of Fame, the former Shaquille O'Neal, Gordon asked for help from the rookie center of the Boston Celtics, Senegalese Tacko Fall, and placed it near the basket.

Gordon took the ball from Fall's hands on his way to a powerful mate through the center of the basket. The fans who filled the United Center cheered their action while the NBA stars, present in the field, began to celebrate their action.

But the judges They gave him only 47 points and let Jones Jr. he became the new champion of the mates, 32 years after also in Chicago, the legendary Michael Jordan, also achieved the title with a historical mate that has been patented as the symbol in the history of the NBA contest.

While Gordon it was his turn to lose the title in another contest of mates in the final after the one of 2016 he was surpassed by the escort Zach LaVine, current player of the Chicago Bulls.

The impression among NBA fans and celebrities was that Gordon was completely "stolen." Before the final matte, the Magic player had had perfect consecutive with 50 points.

"My participation in this contest is over"

The final mate he made also deserved the same score and as it happened in 2016 against LaVine, now the judges did not do justice with his mate either.

"It's not about trying to look good, nor looking for justifications," Gordon said when asked if he wanted to win a math contest before retiring. "I feel like I should have two trophies. My participation in this contest is over. My next goal is to try to win the three-point contest. "

Gordon's improvised mate about Fall was really spectacular and the one that had the most difficulty, hence the incomprehensibility of the judges' score.

The stars of the NBA admitted that it was the one that had more courage and difficulty, in addition to being the one that best honored the historic achieved by Jordan in 1988 at the missing Chicago Stadium.

While now he will be remembered for becoming the biggest heist that has occurred in the history of a Star Weekend.

The former Heat escort, Dwyane Wade, who was part of the jury, has already been pointed out through social networks as the true architect who made possible Jones Jr.'s triumph over Gordon.

Before the final in the first round, players Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated, and veteran center Dwight Howard of Los Angeles Lakers, who replaced the Superman cape with number 24 on the shirt and a ball also with the same number in homage to former baseman Kobe Bryant