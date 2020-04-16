         Google would already be testing the recording of Android calls

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that Google has started testing a functionality that was not yet officially supported by its mobile operating system and which is highly demanded by many users: the call recording.

Last January, the application Google phone Filtered this feature in your code, letting us see what your call recording would be like. Well, now it has started to reach some users.

Recording Google calls

In the Nokia forums, an Indian user who owns a Nokia 7 Plus commented that the call recording It had been activated on his device, and he did not know if that novelty had been activated by using a US VPN. Or it was a novelty in his country, India. As a result of that publication, more users from that country confirmed that they had also been activated to record calls without having to use a virtual network.

Apparently, it seems that Google has started to test or activate the call recording in the Nokia's the India. The company has not yet officially ruled on the release of this novelty.

Now speculation is betting that Google could start activating call recording in more countries and devices in the coming weeks. This could be one of the novelties that the company had planned to launch in May during the canceled Google I / O 2020. The recording of calls would arrive on the devices with the Google Phone application.

Track | AP