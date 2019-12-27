Google will add two new games to Stadia Pro in January

Share it:

The catalog of games to which paid users of Google Stadia No need to buy them. In January Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper join the list.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: Lara Croft's first post-reboot sequel raises the bar for the entire action-adventure genre. Freeform exploration sections plus a thorough crafting and XP system mean you've always got a new goal in mind. Combine it with Rise's gorgeous set pieces and compelling human story and you get one of the most complete, top-to-bottom excellent games on Xbox One.

In the case of Rise of the Tomb Raider we find the most complete edition, launched for the 20th Anniversary of the franchise and with all the downloadable content included. Both games will be available on the service from January 1.

Despite these additions, the service continues to face sasaplandificant problems to gain the market place that was expected to get and that had relatively concerned large companies such as Sony and Nintendo.

A launch with multiple technical problems has added to a very limited catalog and a subscription model that does not seem to meet today's standards.

The catalog of free games that can be played with the Stadia Pro subscription does not have much to do with competitors such as Xbox Game Pass, which allows you to play more than 300 titles locally on PC and Xbox One, or PlayStation Now, which offers more than 600 games that can be played in streaming on PC or PS4.

Throughout 2020, Project xCloud, a Microsoft service with the same potential as Stadia but with a considerably more massive catalog, should start arriving in half-world homes with possible Xbox Game Pass compatibility.