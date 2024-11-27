Google Unveils Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band: A New Companion for Fitness Enthusiasts

Google has finally released its long-awaited Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band, a new accessory designed to be the perfect workout companion for Pixel Watch users. Priced at $59.99, this band aims to provide comfort and durability for active lifestyles.

Key Features

Material and Design: The Performance Loop Band is crafted from recycled polyester, nylon, and elastane yarns. It features stainless steel lugs for secure attachment, and its micro-adjustable velcro design ensures a snug fit during intense workouts.

Compatibility: The band is compatible with all generations of Pixel Watches, including the original Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and both sizes of the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm and 45mm).

Color Options: The watch is available in four main colors—obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony—with varying lug finishes depending on the watch size.

Sizing and Availability

The Performance Loop Band comes in two sizes:

41mm: Fits wrists 137-203mm round

45mm: Fits wrists 140-215mm round

It’s important to note that the Wintergreen color has different lug options:

41mm: Champagne Gold lugs

45mm: Matte Hazel lugs

Why It Matters

The release of this band addresses a significant gap in the Pixel Watch ecosystem. With limited high-quality options available, especially for active users, the Performance Loop Band offers a Google-made solution that promises proper fit and functionality. Its water-resistant, “workout-friendly” design makes it an attractive option for fitness enthusiasts.

Black Friday Deals

Coinciding with the band’s release, Google is offering Black Friday discounts on various Pixel Watch accessories:

Pixel Watch USB-C Fast Charging Cable: $10 off, now $19.99

Pixel Watch Active Band: $10 off, now $39.99

Pixel Watch Stretch Band: Now $49.99

Crafted Leather and Two-Leather Bands: $10 off, now $69.99

The Long Wait

The Performance Loop Band’s release is three months after the Pixel Watch 3’s debut in August. Initially expected in October, the band’s delayed launch left many users anticipating its arrival. Now that it’s available, it completes the Pixel Watch 3 ecosystem, offering users a premium band option for their active lifestyle needs.

While the $59.99 price tag may seem steep to some, the band’s quality materials, secure fit, and official Google branding may justify the cost for dedicated Pixel Watch users seeking a reliable workout accessory.