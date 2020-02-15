Google Stadia: there is also an exclusive among the 5 games coming to the streaming service

Share it:

The editors of the social profiles of Google Stadia break the media fast to inform us that the digital catalog of the platform is about to receive five new video games, one of which is an exclusive exclusive for users of the streaming service.

The quintet of new games arriving in the Google Stadia store consists of Lost Words Beyond the Page, from Spitlings, from Remake of Panzer Dragoon and from Serious Sam Collection, as well as from the exclusive "First on Stadia" thunderstorm Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks).

In development at the digital forges of Herringbone Games, Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) is an unusual three-dimensional tower builder that puts you in the role of Rockit, a master stacker who will have to use his psychic powers to ascend to heaven through a tower of colored blocks, all in the hope that gravity (or clumsy location of the anchors) break your dream. The title offers both a main campaign and a split-screen multiplayer mode to take on competitive challenges or participate in cooperative activities.

As for the other video games destined to land on Google Stadia, it is worth highlighting the presence of the Serious Sam Collection, an edition mentioned in 2018 by the ESRB for PS4 and Xbox One but never materialized. Within the collection oficonic Croteam shooter series we find Serious Sam HD The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3 BFE, including The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions.