Google Stadia: SteamWorld, Dig 2 and Quest series for free with Stadia Pro

The social channels of Google Stadia inform us that all the chapters of SteamWorld, the appreciated series of steampunk adventures created by Image & Form, are about to enter the catalog of the game streaming service. For some of them there is also the "free" use for Stadia Pro subscribers.

By virtue of the collaboration signed by the Swedish developers and by Big G, the Google Stadia digital store will soon welcome the progenitor of the series SteamWorld Dig, the veined sequel of metroidvania elements SteamWorld Dig 2, the strategic action SteamWorld Heist and the version Hand of Gilgamech of the fantasy card game SteamWorld Quest.

Of the four titles coming to Stadia, only SteamWorld Dig 2 and Quest will be accessible "free" by Stadia Pro subscribers from the day of landing on the platform, not yet fixed but expected shortly. Meanwhile, gameplay videos are available showing the Stadia versions of each game in the steampunk series.

The announcement of the arrival of the SteamWorld series in Google's game streaming service a few days later the news of the arrival of Stadia on new Android smartphones and the promise that the free subscription to Stadia Base is coming very soon. On the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of Google Stadia by Francesco Fossetti.