Google Stadia Pro will add Metro Exodus and Gylt to its catalog in February

Subscribers of Google Stadia Pro They will be able to add two new games to their catalog in February and they are not anything. On the one hand there is the fantastic Metro Exodus and on the other Gylt, the first exclusive video game from the Google platform and also the first Spanish game developed for this service, as it is a horror work by Tequila Works.

Both games will remain in the players' library permanently as long as they continue paying for the Stadia Pro subscription. With the entry of these two titles, the possibility of adding to the Rise of the Tomb Raider library: 20 Year Celebration and Samurai Showdown will be added. , so you should add them soon if you have access to the service and have not yet done so. You have until January 31.

At the moment the only way to access Stadia is to buy the Premier Edition that has a price of € 129. This will change when the Stadia Pro subscription is allowed without buying the pack, which includes a Chromecast Ultra and a Google Remote. A free version limited to the game will also be released later at a resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 60fps.

To date Stadia has not meant the great revolution in the way of consuming video games that many players and great developers thought it would be, but since technology has just started in a tangible way, it is a matter of time before we begin to see an improvement in its benefits and the arrival of great rivals that make things difficult making things better.

In the future of streaming game is Project xCloud, Microsoft's service that could easily break the market by adding compatibility with the extensive Xbox Game Pass catalog.