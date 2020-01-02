Google Stadia PRO: Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper are now available for free

Share it:

2020 by Google Stadia opens with the first new free games for pro users. Already announced a few days ago, they are in fact available today Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper, both downloadable as of yesterday, 1 January 2020.

The announcement was made from the same platform via the official account Twitter. As early as last month, another title from the series had been added to the service tomb Raider, ie the definitive edition of the game of the same name, which however is no longer available for free, while it is still available Farming Simulator 19.

With the addition of the two titles mentioned above, the list of free Google Stadia games for pro users it reaches five games: Rise of the Tomb Raider, Thumper, Farming Simulator 19, Destiny 2 The Collection is Samurai Shodown, the latter two available already from the day one of Stadia on November 19, 2019 (here our review of Google Stadia, by the way).

Returning to the two new games, Rise of the Tomb Raider is the second installment of the reboot of the series Lara Croft, set in Siberia. To learn more, take a look at our Rise of the Tomb Raider review. Thumper is instead a nice guy ryhthm game rather simple gameplay, since you control everything with a single button.