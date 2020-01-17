Google Stadia: new features and games coming soon in the coming months

Share it:

The first "Stadia Update" diary of 2020 offers the gaming division of Google the opportunity to outline the main news arriving in the early months of 2020 for the game streaming platform and its users.

In reminding us of the progress made in 2019, for example with the monthly addition of free games for Stadia Pro subscribers, the arrival of the functionality of Stream Connect in Ghost Recon Breakpoint and the optimizations that have allowed compatibility with all Chromecast Ultra, Google's Stadia division traces the path that will follow from here to first half of 2020 and illustrates how the service will evolve in the near future.

From a strictly content point of view, the arrival of at least is already expected 120 games and within the first half of the year we will see the launch of 10 video games exclusively on Stadia, an initiative that will certainly help to attract many fans to Google's "cloud" platform.

As for the new features expected in the next three months, we will see the introduction of support for the 4K resolution for games played via web browser and additions to the feature Assistant in playing games. Also in this period, the number of compatible non-Pixel Android devices will be expanded and it will be possible to use the Stadia controller on the web wirelessly. The final note of the Stadia Update finally fixes the announcement of the Free Stadia Pro video games in February.