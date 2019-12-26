Google Stadia: January 2020 free games announced for Stadia Pro subscribers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the pages of the official Stadia blog, the Google gaming division officially announces the free playable titles by subscribers to the Stadia Pro service during the month of January 2020.

According to what is illustrated by the Mountain View giant, as early as Wednesday 1 January Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to "download" the Thumper music platform and the action adventure of Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration Edition for free.

With the arrival of the rhythm game from the Drool studios and the special edition of Rise of the Tomb Raider in the free games catalog of Stadia Pro, Google informs us that the subscribers to the Stadia Pro service will have time until the evening of Tuesday 31 December to add Lara Croft's other great adventure to her digital playroom Tomb Raider Definitive Edition. Once your copy has been redeemed, it will be yours forever or, at least, until you decide to keep your subscription to Stadia Pro active.

For the offer on the other free games of the "premium" program of Google Stadia, however, there is no "expiration date", as confirmed by the same leaders of Google inviting us to play Destiny 2 The Collection and the Stadia Pro titles for December 2019, namely Samurai Shodown and Farming Simulator 19.