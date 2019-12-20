Google Stadia is now compatible with all Chromecast Ultra

Share it:

It seems that Google is slowly introducing new features for all current Stadia owners and, a few days after the launch of Stream Connect and numerous titles such as Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse, here comes another interesting feature.

Starting today they can in fact take advantage of the service a 4K resolution even Google owners Chromecast Ultra and a Buddy Pass. To date, in fact, anyone who has received an invitation to try the service from a friend could not help but try it on the latest Pixel models and on PC from Chrome to 1080p resolution. It should however be specified that in order to play the titles of the Stadia catalog in 4K and through the use of a Chromecast Ultra it is mandatory to be in possession of a controller of the Mountain View giant, which is sold on the official website in 3 different colors per price of 69.00 euros. The Chromecast Ultra can be purchased for the price of 79.00 euros always on the official website.

Did you know that Google gave an extra Buddy Pass for Christmas to all holders of the Stadia Founder edition? It also appears that the Google Stadia version of Borderlands 3 is not up to date and therefore lacks numerous features and solutions to known bugs.