Google Stadia: Hitman 2 and Marvel’s Avengers among the releases of the week

Google has just updated the official website of Stadia with this week’s release calendar and some interesting news for those willing to buy the bundle that includes a Chromecast Ultra and the streaming gaming platform controller.
Here are the new releases:
- Hitman 2 – available today
- Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition – available today
- Marvel’s Avengers – available from 4 September 2020
- NBA 2K21 – available September 4, 2020
These are the new free games of September 2020 for Stadia PRO users:
- Super Bomberman R Online
- Hitman: The Complete First Season
- Gunsport
- Hello Neighbor
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Embr Early Access
Anyone with an active subscription to the premium version of Google Stadia will also be able to play for free The Crew 2 from 18:00 Italian on 3 September to 8:59 on 7 September. Those who want to buy the Stadia Premiere Edition can do so from 4 to 10 September, a period during which a 10% discount will be active on the official Google store. It should be noted that in the bundle in question, the price of which has recently been cut, there is no longer a code for a three-month subscription to Google Stadia Pro.
