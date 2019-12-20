Entertainment

Google Stadia has been done with the developers of Journey to the Savage Planet

December 20, 2019
Lisa Durant
The independent team that makes up Typhoon Studios is now part of Google Studios after the acquisition of the company with the aim of increasing the future catalog of platform exclusives.

Journey to the Savage Planet will still receive a multi-platform release.

These developers are responsible for the promising Journey to the Savage Planet, a game that will continue to be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One despite this recent acquisition.

Jade Raymond, who is currently Vice President of Stadia Games & Entertainment, has stated that this study has brought together a large group of industry veterans under the leadership of Reid Schneider and Alex Hutchinson, which makes them ideal for growing the Google internal study.

Alex Hutchinson, co-founder of Typhoon, was one of Ubisoft's heavyweights in 2017, at which time he left the French company to found his own studio with Schneider.

This week we published our final impressions of Journey to the Savage Planet, the first Typhoon project with a release date for next month.

