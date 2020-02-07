Google Stadia free: the Stadia Base subscription coming soon

Share it:

On the eve of E3 2019, Google's top managers had unveiled their plans for their entry into the gaming entertainment sector to the world.

On that occasion, in particular, Google Stadia features and prices were revealed. The different subscription options also included theStadia Base subscription, completely free. The main features of the service included the ability to play at a maximum resolution of 1080p, at 60 FPS and Stereo Audio. Absent access to the catalog of free games periodically updated and the possibility of taking advantage of special discounts for the purchase of titles.

The Stadia Base subscription, however, it was not made available in conjunction with the launch of Google Stadia, and its debut was set for a generic 2020. Well, it seems that Google intends not to wait long for its presentation. Indeed, the recent declarations of Phil Harrison. In discussing the Company's plans for 2020, he reports Protocol, the latter stated in fact the following: "The big difference in strategy is that within a few months it will be possible to try Stadia for free. No advance, without needing to place a box at home, just one click will be enough to play great titles directly thanks to our data centers".

