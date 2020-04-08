Google Stadia Free starting today, with free Pro subscription for two months

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

G

Google has announced that, starting today and for the next 48 hours, Stadia It will be free in the 14 countries where the game streaming service is supported (including Spain), as long as users have a Gmail account.

New users can register on the Stadia website with their Gmail account, with access to the free tier that allows players to purchase games and stream them at up to 1080p / 60fps with stereo sound. However, players who sasapland up today during this new free launch will also receive two months free for the Stadia Pro subscription level, with the option to continue with a subscription of 9.99 euros per month or opt for the subsequent exclusion. And anyone who's already subscribed to Stadia Pro simply won't be charged for the next two months of service.

The Pro subscription level allows players to claim free games for their Stadia library on a regular basis, so with this subscription we will also have access to these games, similar to a PlayStation Plus subscription. The current list of free games that Stadia Pro users can claim is as follows:

Destiny 2: The Collection

GRID

Gylt

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Serious Sam Collection

Spitlings

Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)

Thumper

Normally, Stadia Pro also allows users to play titles in 4K, 60fps and HDR, but Google has also announced today that, due to the current coronavirus pandemic and the increased strain on Internet use, the resolution of Default screen for all players will be 1080p. For a while.

"To further reduce Internet load, we are working to achieve a temporary feature that changes the default screen resolution from 4k to 1080p."Stadia vice president and general manager Phil Harrison said in a statement along with the announcement. "With the increase in demand as more people are home during this time, we are taking a responsible approach to Internet traffic … The vast majority of people on a desktop or laptop computer will not notice a sasaplandificant drop in the quality of the game, but you can choose your data usage options in the Stadia app. ".

Stadia is available to play through an application on Android and iOS devices, apart from being compatible with laptops and desktops through Chrome, with tablets, Google Pixel phones and some non-Google Android phones. Besides, the company has a complete list of compatible mice, keyboards and controllers to use with Stadia games. There are currently 38 games available to purchase through Stadia and more than 120 are expected to arrive in Stadia in 2020.

On the other hand, Stadia Premiere Edition, which comes with a Stadia controller and three months of Stadia Pro, will be available for 129.99 euros in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe. Stadia is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, and more territories are expected to be added this year.

Since Stadia's launch late last year, we have learned that former God of War executive producer Shannon Studstill has led a new development team for Stadia. Additionally, Journey to the Savage Planet developers Typhoon Studios have joined Google as a Stadia team of their own. Also, Gears Tactics co-developer Splash Damage is developing an exclusive for Stadia.