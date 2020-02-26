Google Stadia free games announced March 2020

Share it:

Multiple free games are now available for Pro users of Google Stadia. For example, the collection of Destiny 2 or Metro Exodus. But if you were looking forward to knowing what would be the next ones to arrive, Google just announced them. Thus, GRID (the one from 2019), SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest will be the ones chosen for this March 2020.

The information has been revealed by Google itself in an entry in the Stadia blog (us via Gamingbolt). In addition, you will be interested to know that the most powerful game of the three announced, GRID, has unique features in Stadia. In fact, it is a completely exclusive way of this version.

More specifically, we talk about the fact that it includes an exclusive mode of resistance for a total of 40 players. As for the game, remember that GRID is a speed game that mixes racing simulation with the most arcade and casual style. You can read the analysis we dedicate in IGN here.

From there we have the two games of the SteamWorld franchise. The first one is SteamWorld Dig 2, which offers us a caving adventure; The second is SteamWorld Quest, a card fighting game set in a pretty cool fantasy world. Both, games very well considered by lovers of independent titles.

On the other hand, keep in mind that all three games will be available to Stadia Pro subscribers from March 1 of next March. To make matters worse, Google has announced that Stadia Pro subscribers can also save on a series of games at the Stadia store this week. These are discounts that reach up to 67% and offer us games of the caliber of Borderlands 3 or Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

