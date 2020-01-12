Google Stadia even runs on an 850 euro ebook: let's see it in action with Destiny 2

Share it:

As a big fan of video games and technology, the youtuber Sebastian Ørsted has tried to run the Google Stadia version of Destiny 2 on his Onyx Boox Max 3, an exclusive ebook for sale at a price above 850 euros.

Following the example provided by Google and their desire to bring Stadia to all devices connected to a broadband network capable of meeting the requirements for 1080p or 4K gaming, the Danish student has thus tested the capabilities of his e-reader which, although high-end, was not created to perform tasks such as those related to the execution of game streaming programs.

As we can discover by admiring the video that stands out at the beginning of the article, the experiment conducted by Ørsted was a success, obviously considering the context and limitations of the e-ink display of the device used for this test. With simple tricks and changes to the system software of his Android-based ebook, the youtuber was able to access the Google Stadia servers and play Destiny 2 despite the poor refresh rate e-reader and a lag between 500 and 1000 milliseconds (i.e. half a second to a second).

To contribute to the success of the tests was also the X-Mode system implemented by the designers of the Boox Max 3 of Onyx to ensure its use even in viewing animated images, short videos or, as in this case, ingame scenes broadcast by Stadia. Before leaving you to the video above, we remind you that the reports of those who say that the Google Stadia tests have started for non-Pixel Android systems are multiplying on the net.