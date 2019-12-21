Google Stadia continues to grow: Achievement support arrives

Share it:

Slowly, Google Stadia is receiving all the functions presented in the announcement and absent at the launch of the service which took place last month.

After supporting all Chromecast Ultra and the Stream Connect function, which allows you to view the views of your teammates on the screen to improve coordination during multiplayer games, today the Mountain View cloud gaming service has also received support for Achievements. From now on, players will see a notification appear on their desktops, laptops, and TVs when unlocking a achievement. There complete list of unlocked achievements, including those obtained (but not displayed) since the launch of the service to date, can instead be consulted on the official Google Stadia website. The images collected in the gallery below show the appearance of the menu dedicated to the objectives.

We point out that, in view of the holidays, Google is giving a Buddy Pass Extra to the buyers of the Founder's Edition of Stadia, thanks to which it is possible to invite a friend to join Stadia Pro for 3 months. In the meantime, the Mountain View giant has already begun to expand: the acquisition of Typhon Studios, the team responsible for the upcoming Journey to the Savage Planet, was announced yesterday.