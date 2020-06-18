Google Stadia Connect: unveiled a new event on upcoming games

Share it:

The social channels of the Mountain View giant bounce the news of the date when we will be able to attend the next Google Stadia Connect event: the digital show will open a window on the games that, from now to the near future, will become part of the platform catalog streaming.

As anticipated by Google at the end of the last contested Stadia Connect in late April, the next digital event will be held in the middle of summer and will take place on the day of Tuesday 14 July 2020. So what to expect from the new Stadia Connect?

As a consequence of the criticisms made against Big G for the chosen format and for the scarcity of contents of the virtual show in April, the Stadia Connect in July could take a different form and offer surprises that can capture the attention of fans.

One of these surprises has already been revealed and concerns the presence of a video gameplay of Orcs Must Die! 3, but much more could be revealed during the show, especially as a consequence of the expansion of the Stadia Games and Entertainment with the acquisition of Typhoon Studios (the authors of the brilliant space comedy Journey to the Savage Planet) and other software houses.

Also in the Stadia Connect in mid-July, new promotions could be announced such as the one that allowed the most curious to try Stadia Pro for free for two months. We'll see; and you, what hopes do you have forGoogle event on July 14th? Let us know with a comment.