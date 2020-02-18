Google Stadia arriving on new Android smartphones, including Samsung Galaxy S20

Share it:

It seems that the tests on smartphones started last January have achieved excellent results, since the Mountain View giant has announced that starting from from 20 February Google Stadia will be supported by a series of new Android devices, in addition to those of the house (the Pixels) already compatible since launch.

Smartphones that will soon support Google's streaming gaming service they are 19, belonging to brands of the caliber of Samsung, Razer is ASUS. It is the South Korean manufacturer to play the lion's share, with as many as 15 compatible devices ranging from the Samsung Galaxy S8 to the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 + and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Below you will find the Full list of smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 +

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 +

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10 +

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone II

These, as already specified, the February 20 will join the already compatible Google Pixel 2, 3 and 4. We take this opportunity to remind you that five new games will soon be published on Google Stadia, among which there is also an exclusive.