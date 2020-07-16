Google Stadia: announced the exclusives of Harmonix, Supermassive and Uppercut Games

Share it:

Great blow for Google. During the episode of Stadia Connect aired today 14 July, the Mountain View giant announced that it had signed an exclusive agreement with three major development studios, namely Harmonix, Supermassive Games is Uppercut Games.

Harmonix is ​​known for having released the Rock Band games, while Uppercut Games is responsible for City of Brass. Supermassive Games, on the other hand, after linking its name to Sony with Until Dawn, kicked off the Dark Picture Anthology, with Man of Medan already available and Little Hope coming soon. All three development studios are working on games exclusively for Google Stadia. Unfortunately, to find out more details about it we will have to wait for the next few months.

In the meantime, you can take a look at the list of all the games coming to Google Stadia, among which Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, expected in the autumn, the games of the Hitman series, third chapter included, and Outriders, which will not arrive soon of 2021. We take this opportunity to inform you also that Orcs Must Die! 3 is available (and also in Stadia Pro).